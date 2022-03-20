H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 20-21 March 2022 and address the 16th UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum as a guest of honor upon the invitation of H.E. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the visit H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu is also expected to meet his Emirati counterpart to discuss bilateral and regional issues.