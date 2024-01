2024 is the centennial of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan.

H.E. Ms. Kamikawa Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 16 January 2024 on this special anniversary as the guest of H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan.

During the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations as well as current international and regional issues will be discussed.