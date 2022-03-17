Elections of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) for the term 2022-2028 were held on 15 March 2022 at the UN General Assembly. As a result of the consensus within the Western Europe and Other States Group (WEOG), Türkiye was re-elected to the UNCITRAL by acclamation for the said term.

Creating a legal framework that facilitates international trade is essential in an economically interdependent world. UNCITRAL plays a key role in formulating this legal framework through promoting harmonisation and unification of international trade law.

Considering that international trade cooperation among states is an important factor in the promotion of friendly relations and in the maintenance of peace and security, Türkiye will continue to actively contribute to the works of the UNCITRAL.