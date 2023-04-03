The political consultations between Türkiye and France will be held in Ankara on 4 April 2023 between the delegations headed by Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, and Ambassador Anne-Marie Descotes, Secretary General of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations with France will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on Türkiye-EU relations, current regional and international issues.