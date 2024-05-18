We commemorate with great sadness and grief the 80th anniversary of the exile of the Crimean Tatar Turks by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics on 18 May 1944.

80 years ago, today, hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly uprooted from their motherland and exiled to the labour camps in various countries. A large number of them, mostly elderly, children and women, lost their lives because of the inhumane conditions they were exposed to. The usurped rights of the Crimean Tatar people have not been restored and their sufferings have yet to be alleviated even after 80 years. The illegal annexation of Crimea has opened door for new sufferings.

As in the past, Türkiye will continue to stand by the Crimean Tatars in order to preserve their identity and ensure their security, welfare and well-being.

“Circassian Exile” is another tragedy Türkiye recalls with sorrow. On May 21, 160 years ago, the peoples of the Caucasus were forced to leave their homeland under dire conditions, resulting in the loss of many lives.

We share the pain of the Crimean Tatars and the peoples of the Caucasus and respectfully honour their memory.