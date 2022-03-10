We totally reject the unfounded allegations towards Türkiye contained in some of the resolutions and the communique adopted at the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Arab League held on 9 March 2022.

It is obvious that these obsolete and malicious approaches, which are not compatible with the realities and the dynamics of the region, do not contribute to the solution of the problems in the Arab geography.

Türkiye executes its fight against threats to its national security and interests within the framework of the principles and norms of international law. There is no doubt or question about this. All these efforts of Türkiye are also aimed at safeguarding the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity of the Arab countries.

As a matter of fact, today, Türkiye’s place in the hearts of friendly and brotherly Arab peoples is apparent. The Arab League is expected to reflect the will of the noble people represented by this organization, rather than being an instrument for the individual agendas of some of its members.

Member states that continue to object or to make reservations on the aforementioned resolutions are aware of our contributions and are conscious of the importance of cooperation with our country.

Türkiye stands ready to work with all Arab League member states that demonstrate the desire and will to cooperate through a positive agenda and common sense, with a view to establishing lasting stability and prosperity in the region.