The attack carried out by Israeli forces in international waters against the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was organized to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, constitutes an act of piracy.

By targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla, whose mission is to draw attention to the humanitarian catastrophe faced by the innocent people of Gaza, Israel has also violated humanitarian principles and international law.

This act of aggression further represents a breach of the principle of freedom of navigation on the high seas.

We call upon the international community to adopt a unified stance against this unlawful act by Israel.

All necessary initiatives are being undertaken, in coordination with other relevant countries, regarding the well being of our citizens and the other passengers on board the flotilla.