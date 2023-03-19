The European Commission and the Swedish Presidency of the EU Council will organize an International Donors’ Conference on 20 March 2023 in Brussels. The Conference reflects the solidarity and support following the devastating earthquakes of 6 February.

H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, will address the opening session of the Conference virtually. H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will be attending the Conference in-person and address the participants in the pledging session.

At the Conference, the participant countries and international organizations will be briefed on the “Türkiye Earthquakes Recovery and Reconstruction Assessment” (TERRA), the Government-led report prepared with support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on behalf of the United Nations System, the EU and the World Bank. The TERRA report outlines the loss and damage caused by the earthquakes, and presents a more resilient, sustainable recovery and reconstruction vision that is environmentally sound. The participants attending the Conference are expected to announce their contributions in light of the said report.

H.E. Mr. Minister Çavuşoğlu will also be holding bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the Conference.