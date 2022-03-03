The political consultations between Türkiye and Italy will be held on 4 March 2022 virtually under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Ambassador Ettore Sequi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations with Italy will be discussed, and exchange of views regarding Türkiye-EU relations will take place.