We commemorate the Founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot people, the late Rauf Raif Denktaş with respect, gratitude and mercy, on the twelfth anniversary of his passing away.

The late Rauf Denktaş, who defended the cause of rights, equality and freedom of the Turkish Cypriot people with exceptional resilience and dedication in unity of heart and mind with Motherland Türkiye, will always maintain his place in our hearts and will continue to be a source of inspiration.

In awareness of our historical and moral responsibilities, we will continue to give full support to the rightful and resolute struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people for the reaffirmation of their sovereign equality and equal international status.