H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, will address via videoconference the High Level Segment of the 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, to be held in Geneva from 28 February to 2 March 2022.

In his address, Deputy Minister Kaymakcı will point out the recent global issues concerning human rights and emphasize our country’s strong commitment to protecting and promoting fundamental rights and freedoms.