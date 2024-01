H.E. Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit the Republic of Tajikistan on 10 January 2024, upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the meetings, bilateral relations and cooperation in multilateral platforms with Tajikistan as well as current regional and international issues of mutual concern will be discussed.