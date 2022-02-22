Bilateral political consultations with Kosovo will be held in Ankara on 23 February 2022 under the co-chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Kreshnik Ahmeti, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosovo.

During the consultations, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed. There will also be an exchange of views regarding the relations of Türkiye and Kosovo with the EU, and regional issues.