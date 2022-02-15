Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador İbrahim Kalın and Deputy Minister Ambassador Sedat Önal will visit Palestine and Israel, on 16-17 February 2022.

Our delegation is expected to be received by H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the State of Palestine and have contacts with the Palestinian authorities.

Our delegation will also meet with the Israeli authorities to discuss the preparations of the visit of H.E. Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel to Türkiye and will hold political consultations with Israeli authorities.