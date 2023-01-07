H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Africa between 8-14 January 2023, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe.

During his visit to the Republic of South Africa, Minister Çavuşoğlu will officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town on 9 January, and will hold official meetings in Pretoria on 10 January.

Within the scope of his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will conduct bilateral meetings in Zimbabwe on 11 January, in Rwanda on 12 January, in Gabon on 13 January, and in Sao Tome and Principe on 14 January.

All aspects of our bilateral relations will be elaborated with the aforementioned countries, and regional developments as well as Türkiye’s Africa Partnership Policy will be reviewed during the visit of Minister Çavuşoğlu.