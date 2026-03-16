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  3. No: 46, 16 March 2026, Regarding the Twelfth Anniversary of the Illegal Annexation of Crimea
No: 46, 16 March 2026, Regarding the Twelfth Anniversary of the Illegal Annexation of Crimea

On the twelfth anniversary of the Russian Federation's annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of Ukraine through an illegitimate referendum, we reiterate that Türkiye does not recognize the de facto situation in Crimea, which constitutes a violation of international law.

While strongly supporting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Türkiye will continue to closely monitor the situation on the Peninsula and keep it on the agenda, with particular attention to the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks.