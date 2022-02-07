H.E. Pekka Haavisto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 8 February 2022. H.E. Minister Haavisto will hold talks with H.E. Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and will also meet with H.E. Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

At the meetings, views will be exchanged on our bilateral relations along with Türkiye’s EU accession process and the international mediation efforts, in which Türkiye and Finland have close working relationship, as well as regional and international developments.