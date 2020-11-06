The sixth meeting of the Visegrad Group (V4-Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) + Türkiye Foreign Ministers will take place on 21 December 2021 in Budapest under the Hungarian Presidency of V4.

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye will participate in the meeting. Afghanistan and migration issues, developments in the Balkans, our EU accession process, V4-Türkiye relations and cooperation possibilities aiming at rapid post-Covid economic recovery will be discussed during the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts as part of the visit.