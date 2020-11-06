Bilateral political and EU consultations between Turkey and Romania will be held on 26 November 2021 under the co-chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Mrs. Iulia Matei, State Secretary for European Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania on the margins of the events organized on the occasion of the 10th Anniversary of Turkey-Romania Strategic Partnership.

All aspects of bilateral relations, as well as Turkey-EU relations and cooperation in regional and international organizations will be on the agenda.