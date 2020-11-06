We celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Peace Agreement signed between the Colombian Government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) on 24 November 2016, putting an end to more than five decades of conflict.

Having strongly supported the peace process that emanated from this historic agreement, Turkey attaches utmost importance to the continuation of the environment of peace and stability in Colombia, a leading partner for Turkey in the region and remain committed to continue to provide all possible assistance to this peace process.