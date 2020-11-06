We are saddened to receive the news that at least 8 people lost their lives and many were injured in a bomb blast which took place today (25 November) near a school at Hodan district in Mogadishu, Somalia.

We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Somalia. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkey will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism.