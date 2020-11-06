H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, who was elected as the new Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) last year with the support of Turkey and assumed his duties as of 17 November 2021, will visit Turkey to attend the 37th Ministerial Session of Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the OIC (COMCEC), to be held in Istanbul on 24-25 November 2021, which is under permanent Chairmanship of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

Secretary General Taha, in his first visit abroad after assuming his duties, will address the opening session of the COMCEC Ministerial which will be held with the participation of the Ministers responsible for economy and trade from the OIC Member States and observers. On the margins of his visit to Turkey, the OIC Secretary General will also be received by Turkish authorities.