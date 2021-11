Bilateral political consultations between Turkey and Austria will be held on 19 November 2021 in Ankara under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs and H.E. Ambassador Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Secretary-General of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria.

All aspects of bilateral relations and Turkey’s EU membership process will be on the agenda.