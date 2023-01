H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay an official visit to Estonia on 1 February 2023 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Urmas Reinsalu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia.

At the meetings, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be elaborated and Türkiye-EU relations as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed.