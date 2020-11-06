H.E Minister Çavuşoğlu will attend the opening ceremony of the Geneva Office of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations to be held on 8 November, 2021.

H.E. Minister Çavuşoğlu will be joined by H.E Jose Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain, and H.E Miguel Angel Moratinos, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations at the opening ceremony.

The Alliance was established in 2005 upon the joint initiative of Turkey and Spain, under the auspices of the UN Secretary General.

The Alliance aims to fight threats to international peace and security as well as social harmony, such as racism, discrimination, xenophobia and Islamophobia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral talks during his visit to Geneva.