The Transatlantic Policy Planners’ Conference will be hosted in Ankara on November 5, 2021, by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Diplomats and officials of NATO Allies and NATO International Staff will participate in this Conference.

His Excellency Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey, will deliver the keynote speech at the Conference. This will be the third conference after the ones held in Washington D.C. and London in 2019.