We have received the news with sadness that many people lost their lives and many were injured as a result of two successive bomb attacks and during the ensuing armed clashes, which took place at the entrance of the Serdar Davud Khan Military Hospital in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

We condemn this inhuman act of terrorism. We wish God’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, convey our condolences to their families as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.