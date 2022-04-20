Our national nomination file of "Traditional Ahlat Stonework" has been inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, during the 17th Session of Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage which is being held in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, between 28 November - 3 December 2022.

The number of our cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage has reached to 22.

We will continue to raise awareness of our heirloom traditional arts in order to popularize and preserve them.