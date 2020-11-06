We welcome that the Presidential elections in Uzbekistan on 24 October 2021 were held in a peaceful and tranquil manner with a high voter turnout.

Based on the deep-rooted ties, Turkey attaches great importance to the stability and prosperity of Uzbekistan. We wish that the outcome of the Presidential elections will be auspicious for the friendly and brotherly Uzbekistan.

We will continue our efforts to further enhance our relations in all fields with our strategic partner Uzbekistan in a manner to contribute to the regional security, stability and prosperity.