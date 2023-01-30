H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Hungary on 31 January 2023 upon the invitation of H.E. Mr. Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

In the meetings, bilateral relations with our strategic partner and ally Hungary will be elaborated and views will be exchanged on Türkiye-EU relations as well as regional and international issues.

During his visit, H.E. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be received by H.E. Mr. Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary.

H.E. Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu will also deliver a keynote speech at the joint panel by Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade.