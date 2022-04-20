H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will attend the 9th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations to be held on 22-23 November 2022 in Fez, Morocco.

During the Forum, current issues will be discussed within the mandate of the Alliance of Civilizations, which Türkiye has been co-sponsoring together with Spain since 2005.

Concrete steps that the international community needs to take in the fight against global threats such as racism, discrimination, xenophobia and Islamophobia will also be taken up at the Forum.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral talks during his visit to Morocco.