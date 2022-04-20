H.E. Mr. Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of United Mexican States, will pay an official visit to Türkiye on 17-18 November 2022.

During the visit, the second meeting of the Türkiye-Mexico Binational High Level Commission, which was established in 2013, will be held under the co-chairmanship of Minister Çavuşoğlu and Minister Ebrard, and within this framework, our bilateral relations, which is at strategic partnership level, as well as current regional and international developments will be discussed in a comprehensive manner.