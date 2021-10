It is with great sadness that we have received the news of the terrorist attack that took place today (8 October) during Friday prayers at a mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan, as a result of which many people lost their lives and many were injured.

We condemn this heinous terrorist attack, wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Afghan people.