The Investigation and Identification Team of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), established with a mandate to identify those responsible for the chemical weapons attacks in Syria, concluded in its third report that the regime is the perpetrator of the chlorine gas attack that took place in Douma on 7 April 2018. The responsibility of the regime for another chemical weapons attack has been confirmed.

Türkiye will continue to support the efforts, first and foremost by UN and OPCW, aiming at ensuring accountability in Syria.