We welcome the establishment of the new Government in Iraq following the vote of confidence granted by the House of Representatives on 27 October 2022. We wish success to PM Mohammed S. Al-Sudani in this important position he assumes.

We are confident that the new Government will take steps that will enhance the tranquility, stability and prosperity of Iraq and meet the expectations of the people of Iraq through an inclusive approach.

As it was the case in the past, Türkiye stands ready to pursue cooperation with the new Government in all fields on the basis of respect for mutual sensitivities and joint interests.