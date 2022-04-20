Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
No: 319, 24 October 2022, Press Release Regarding the Visits of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye to Senegal, Ghana and Benin

H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will visit Senegal on 25 October 2022 to participate in the 8th edition of International Forum of Dakar on Peace and Security in Africa.

Minister Çavuşoğlu will address the plenary titled Global Crises and Sovereignty in Africa and will hold bilateral meetings in the margins of the Forum.

On the occasion of the visit, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding establishing content partnership between the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the Dakar Forum is foreseen.

Following Senegal, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also visit Ghana on 26 October 2022, Benin on 27 October 2022 and conduct bilateral contacts.