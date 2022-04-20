We are deeply saddened to learn that many people including local authorities, military personnel and civilians lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attacks that took place in Hiraan district of Somalia. Some of the injured are under treatment at the Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Hospital.

We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Somalia, and wish speedy recovery to the injured.