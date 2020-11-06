The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, will pay an official visit to Turkey between 30 September-1 October 2021, upon the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Turkey, H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

During the meetings that will be based on the Turkey-Africa strategic partnership established in 2008, Turkey-African Union bilateral relations, preparations regarding the Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit as well as regional issues will be discussed.

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union will also be received by H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey.