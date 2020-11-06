Upon the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Turkey will host the Extraordinary Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council on Afghanistan in Istanbul on 27 September 2021.

During the meeting, current developments in Afghanistan will be discussed with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of the Member States Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and the Foreign Minister of Hungary as the Observer State.

In the margins of meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts.