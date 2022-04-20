The Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held in Istanbul on 17 October 2022.

Priority agenda items of the OTS as well as the preparations of the OTS Summit to be held on 11 November 2022 in Samarkand will be discussed during the meeting, with the participation of H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, and Foreign Ministers and other high level representatives from the OTS Member States Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and the OTS Observer States Hungary and Turkmenistan.