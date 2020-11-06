It is clear that the reported decision made on withdrawal of the vote of confidence from the Government of National Unity (GNU) at the session of House of Representatives held in Tobruq on 21 September 2021 will not contribute to the stability and the transition process of Libya.

GNU should remain in office with full authority until the elections, as stipulated by the Roadmap, in order to hold the elections on the scheduled date, managing the transition process and preserving the tranquility in the country.

At this critical juncture, all parties in Libya should put aside conflicts of personal interest and vicious legitimacy frictions and focus on Libya’s priorities with a sense of responsibility.

Turkey, which has been an advocate of the UN facilitated, Libyan led and owned political process since the outset, will continue to extend its support to the friendly and brotherly people of Libya and the legitimate Libyan administration.