At the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that took place in the US, we once again strongly condemn this brutal terrorist attack and continue to share the sufferings of the victims and their relatives.

The September 11 attacks and the subsequent global developments have made it clear that international cooperation in the fight against terrorism without any distinction among terrorist organizations is a must. In this framework, Turkey is determined to maintain the fight against terrorism in cooperation with other members of the intenational community.