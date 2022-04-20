Upon the instructions of H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, H.E. Mr. Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence, H.E. Mr. Mehmet Muş, Minister of Trade, H.E. Mr. Fahrettin Altun, Director of Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, and H.E. Ambassador Mr. İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Spokesperson, will pay an official visit to Libya on 3 October 2022.

During the visit, the political transition process in Libya and in this context the issue of elections will be discussed, bilateral relations including cooperation on military training will be reviewed and views on regional matters will be exchanged.