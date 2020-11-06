The instruction given by the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) to tear up the page about Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of Turkish Republic, from a textbook taught in schools reveals the radical level of the distorted mentality of the Greek Cypriot Administration towards Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

We strongly condemn this anachronistic, hostile and unacceptable attitude of the Greek Cypriot Administration.

This latest action of the Greek Cypriot Administration, responsible for the deadlock of the Cyprus issue for years, demonstrates that they do not have tolerance not only to share the power and the wealth, but even to live together with the Turkish Cypriots on the Island.