We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attack that took place today (4 January) at the central Mahas in Hiraan district of Somalia. Some of the wounded are under treatment at the Mogadishu Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital.

We condemn this heinous terrorist attack in the strongest possible terms and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, extend our condolences to the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Somalia, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Somalia in its fight against terrorism.