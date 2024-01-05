REPUBLIC OF TÜRKİYE
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
ENTERPRISING AND HUMANITARIAN FOREIGN POLICY
English
English
Türkçe
Français
العربية
Deutsch
Español
Português
中文
русский
فارسی
English
Türkçe
Français
العربية
Deutsch
Español
Português
中文
русский
فارسی
Ministry
Minister
Deputy Ministers
Foreign Policy
Protocol
Consular Info
Press & Information
References
Contact Us
Press & Information
Latest Press Releases
No: 2, 5 January 2024, Press Release Regarding the Visit of Antony J. Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, to Türkiye
All
Latest Press Releases
Press Releases & Statements
Question & Answer
Joint Declarations
Joint Press Conferences
Latest Developments
Press Lines
Press & Information
Latest Press Releases
No: 2, 5 January 2024, Press Release Regarding the Visit of Antony J. Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, to Türkiye
No: 2, 5 January 2024, Press Release Regarding the Visit of Antony J. Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, to Türkiye
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will pay a visit to Türkiye on 5-6 January 2024.