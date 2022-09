H.E. Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to Japan on 26-27 September 2022, to attend the state funeral for late Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

During his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will also come together with H.E. Mr. Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.