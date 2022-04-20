The political consultations between Türkiye and Belgium will be held in Brussels on 13 November 2023 between the delegations headed by H.E. Ambassador Mr. Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director for EU Affairs, and Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman, Director General for Bilateral Affairs of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Belgium.

During the consultations, all aspects of the bilateral relations will be reviewed; Türkiye-EU relations and current international issues will be discussed.