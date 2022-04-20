Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. No: 287, 5 November 2023, Press Release Regarding the Political Consultations between Türkiye and Zambia
Third round of political consultations between Türkiye and Zambia will be held between the delegations headed by H.E. Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, and H.E. Etambuyu Anamela Gundersen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia in Lusaka on 6 November 2023.

During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations will be reviewed; regional and international issues will be discussed.