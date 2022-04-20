The political consultations between Türkiye and Belgium will be held on 14 September 2022 in Ankara under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and his counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Belgium, H.E. Ambassador Jeroen Cooreman.

During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations with Belgium will be discussed, and exchange of views regarding Türkiye-EU relations, as well as regional issues will take place.